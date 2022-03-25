Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is PRW Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

PRW Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,332 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $15,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,597.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,674,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,937 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 363.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,885,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,367,000 after purchasing an additional 738,520 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $17,277,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $16,351,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $32.48. The stock had a trading volume of 612,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,381. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $34.94.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.