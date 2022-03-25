Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.09. 660,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,470. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.06. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $60.29.

