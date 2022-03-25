Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Position Lifted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 1.1% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.28% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $14,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 143.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDA stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 122,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,581. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.96. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $58.17.

