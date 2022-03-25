Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.32

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.32 ($0.94) and traded as low as GBX 65.60 ($0.86). Scotgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.90), with a volume of 15,362 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17.

In other news, insider Peter G. Hetherington bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £114,000 ($150,078.99).

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

