Scotiabank Increases Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target to C$17.00

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LWSCF. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSCF remained flat at $$12.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

