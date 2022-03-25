Scotiabank Increases Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$17.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

SIA has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 target price for the company. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.84.

SIA stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$15.44. The company had a trading volume of 176,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.86. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$13.21 and a 12 month high of C$16.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

