Scotiabank Raises Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.33.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$569.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$11.23 and a 1-year high of C$15.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.70.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

