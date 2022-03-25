Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,016.43

Shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,016.43 ($13.38) and traded as low as GBX 997.80 ($13.14). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,008 ($13.27), with a volume of 2,201,037 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £14.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,016.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,263.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

