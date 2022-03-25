Secure Asset Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 269.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.4% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in NVIDIA by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after buying an additional 181,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $281.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.72 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

