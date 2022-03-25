Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $218.24

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 218.24 ($2.87) and traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.96). Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at GBX 224 ($2.95), with a volume of 91,924 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £223.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 218.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 219.38.

Get Securities Trust of Scotland alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Securities Trust of Scotland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.12%.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.