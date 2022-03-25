SEEN Trading Down 2.3% This Week (SEEN)

SEEN (SEEN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. SEEN has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $348.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SEEN has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00003929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00035269 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00112348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

