Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.600-$9.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

NYSE SRE opened at $158.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.07 and its 200 day moving average is $133.63. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.29.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.