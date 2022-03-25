Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.600-$9.200 EPS.

SRE stock opened at $158.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.63. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $160.30.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.29.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 876,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,007,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.