Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51. Semtech has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,396. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

