Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.27.
SMTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of SMTC opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.55.
In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,450 shares of company stock worth $3,617,396. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Semtech by 24.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 427,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after buying an additional 68,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after buying an additional 46,082 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 110,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
