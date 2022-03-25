Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.27.

SMTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of SMTC opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,450 shares of company stock worth $3,617,396. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Semtech by 24.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 427,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after buying an additional 68,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after buying an additional 46,082 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 110,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

