SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

S has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

S stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.42. 170,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,966,697. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $14,592,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 24,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,203,140.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 709,116 shares of company stock worth $28,552,523 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after acquiring an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $7,018,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,010,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.