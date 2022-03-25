Sepio Capital LP Acquires 2,671 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70,322 shares during the period. Third Security LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,591,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

D traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.00. 106,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,507. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $84.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average of $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

