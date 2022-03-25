Sepio Capital LP Acquires 8,352 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after buying an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 755,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 467,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,026,000 after purchasing an additional 408,708 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.26. 14,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.93.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.46.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

