Sepio Capital LP Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,167,000. Sepio Capital LP owned 1.13% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SDG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.04. 2,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,344. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1 year low of $81.59 and a 1 year high of $100.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.08.

