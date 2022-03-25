Sepio Capital LP Buys 3,344 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,299,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,269,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.31. 62,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,817. Fastenal has a one year low of $47.96 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

