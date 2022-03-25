Sepio Capital LP Buys New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,037 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,486,000 after acquiring an additional 908,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,024,000 after acquiring an additional 381,189 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,136,000 after acquiring an additional 747,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.66.

Shares of AMAT traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.64. 236,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,736,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.39 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

