Sepio Capital LP Grows Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,757 shares during the quarter. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF accounts for 0.9% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP owned 4.96% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $12,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMOP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $522,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 464.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period.

HMOP traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.26. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,026. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $43.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35.

