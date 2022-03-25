Sepio Capital LP Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,529 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in HP were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $620,505,000 after purchasing an additional 476,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in HP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in HP by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $436,002,000 after buying an additional 960,865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $223,662,000 after buying an additional 883,864 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $203,268,000 after purchasing an additional 71,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.13. The company had a trading volume of 503,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,842,258. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,813 shares of company stock worth $3,839,309 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

