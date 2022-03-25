Sepio Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $1,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.98. The stock had a trading volume of 71,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,759. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.56.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

