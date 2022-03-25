Sepio Capital LP Has $13.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 139.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.87. 504,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,651. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $213.65 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

