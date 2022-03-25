Sepio Capital LP Has $6.04 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.22. 26,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,355. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.40 and its 200-day moving average is $121.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.74 and a 1-year high of $138.96.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 74.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.