Sepio Capital LP Has $6.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,708 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 366.2% during the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,590,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,606 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,568,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,132 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,326.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,047,000 after purchasing an additional 732,614 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.61. 108,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,292,162. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $52.82.

