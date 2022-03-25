Sepio Capital LP Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,339.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 81,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.78. 309,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,685,657. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.35.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

