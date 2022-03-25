Sepio Capital LP Purchases 2,316 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.6% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.67. 151,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,547,634. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.41. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $170.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.