Sepio Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $69,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,077. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.42. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $163.41 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.81) to GBX 3,200 ($42.13) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.62.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

