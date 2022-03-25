Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,182 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.23. 13,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,229. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.12.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.55.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.