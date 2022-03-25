Sepio Capital LP Sells 1,240 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.94. The company had a trading volume of 36,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.16. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.17%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,392,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.