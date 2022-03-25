Sepio Capital LP Sells 17,895 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 17,895 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,622,625 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $231,921,000 after purchasing an additional 104,125 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,805 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,438 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.96. The company had a trading volume of 228,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,206,759. The stock has a market cap of $176.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.03. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.