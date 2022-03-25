Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 338.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 976,368 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 840,214 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,633,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 666,935 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.52% and a negative net margin of 45.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Seres Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
