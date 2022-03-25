Severn Trent’s (SVT) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

SVT stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,942 ($38.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,388. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,870.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,825.06. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,279.80 ($30.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,008 ($39.60). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29. The stock has a market cap of £7.36 billion and a PE ratio of -102.51.

In related news, insider Kevin S. Beeston acquired 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,803 ($36.90) per share, with a total value of £49,921.43 ($65,720.68).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

