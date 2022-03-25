SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Stock Price Down 8.8%

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as €5.33 ($5.86) and last traded at €5.36 ($5.89). 982,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average session volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.88 ($6.46).

The business’s 50-day moving average is €5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.37 million and a PE ratio of -7.22.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

