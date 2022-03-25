Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.31

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$39.31 and last traded at C$39.17, with a volume of 176903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.47.
Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01.
Shaw Communications Company Profile (TSE:SJR.B)
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.
