Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Up 2.9%

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.27 and last traded at $23.27. 894 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 256,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHEN. B. Riley decreased their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.68 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

