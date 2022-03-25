SHIELD Trading 11.6% Lower This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. SHIELD has a market cap of $113,595.72 and approximately $13.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,289.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.71 or 0.07016866 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.16 or 0.00280347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.57 or 0.00820905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00109165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00013307 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.92 or 0.00453650 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.30 or 0.00452247 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

