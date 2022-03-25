Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $203.53 Million

Brokerages expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) to report $203.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.01 million and the highest is $218.35 million. Shift Technologies reported sales of $106.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 107.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $223.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

