ShipChain (SHIP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.00

ShipChain (SHIP) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. ShipChain has a market cap of $957,052.90 and approximately $16.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

