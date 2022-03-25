Short Interest in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) Increases By 32,700.0%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ADDXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 32,700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
ADDXF remained flat at $$0.99 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. Addex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $0.99.
Addex Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
