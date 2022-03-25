Short Interest in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTE) Drops By 94.4%

Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARTE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 1,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,750. Artemis Strategic Investment has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.88.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

