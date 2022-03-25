Short Interest in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Drops By 87.7%

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the February 28th total of 234,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 5,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,862. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth $11,642,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth $4,875,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 1,614.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 201,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 189,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth $1,462,000. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

