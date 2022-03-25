Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Declines By 88.2%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

COOSF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 690. Carbios SAS has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.45.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

