Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Drops By 90.7%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the February 28th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CHEOY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.61. 2,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,373. Cochlear has a 1 year low of $63.18 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.5142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHEOY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cochlear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie lowered shares of Cochlear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cochlear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cochlear has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

