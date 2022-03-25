Short Interest in Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Expands By 10,166.7%

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 10,166.7% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,775,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CYAP traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 26,065,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,226,223. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Cyber Apps World has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Cyber Apps World Company Profile (Get Rating)
