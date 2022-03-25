Short Interest in Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Expands By 10,166.7%

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 10,166.7% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,775,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CYAP traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 26,065,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,226,223. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Cyber Apps World has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cyber Apps World Inc operates a price comparison website. Its savinstultra.com website consists of a search engine that users may access to compare the prices of different consumer products in various product categories, such as electronics, computers, cellular phones, office equipment, clothing, books, toys, and jewelry.

