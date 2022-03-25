Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Grows By 106,500.0%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a growth of 106,500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Defense Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$0.90 price objective for the company.

Get Defense Metals alerts:

Shares of Defense Metals stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.22. 107,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,729. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21. Defense Metals has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.41.

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.