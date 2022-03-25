Short Interest in Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Drops By 91.3%

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Services of America from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ESOA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. 19,749,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,903. Energy Services of America has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37.

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of contracting services for energy companies. The firm provides services to customers in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. Its services include construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

