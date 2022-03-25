Short Interest in EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Declines By 99.2%

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the February 28th total of 1,434,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,524,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EVRZF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $649.00 price target on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EVRAZ from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on EVRAZ in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

Shares of EVRZF stock remained flat at $$1.22 during trading hours on Friday. EVRAZ has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.